FEBRUARY 28 — Microplastic pollution is a growing problem that affects both the environment and the food chain. To safeguard our planet, it's essential to learn how to minimize microplastics in our homes and workplaces. Scientists estimate that there are about 25 trillion pieces of microplastics in the ocean — tiny fragments of plastic that are less than five millimeters in size. These numbers are approximations, and the true amount is likely even greater when factoring in plastic waste from land and rivers.

This global challenge is multifaceted, involving social, technical, and economic aspects. Since scientists have highlighted the issue, seeking scientific solutions is one of the paths we can take. Tackling this problem will require current scientists to find ways to mitigate the impacts caused by their predecessors.

Efforts to address microplastic pollution should concentrate on controlling sources, remediation, and cleanup. Key areas of focus include:

1. Implementing a circular economy in the plastic industry

This strategy involves designing plastics with their end-of-life in mind. The role of chemistry in society should go beyond merely producing conventional plastic products, additives, and functional chemicals. Scientists need to work alongside manufacturers to promote environmentally responsible product design, creating suitable chemical substances and processes for a circular economy. Moreover, while prioritizing application criteria—such as durability, non-toxicity, and porosity—it's important to also consider 'end-of-life' factors in conjunction with product performance.

2. Eliminating plastic microbeads from personal care products

Plastic microbeads are a significant contributor to microplastic pollution. A decade ago, the U.S. government passed the Microbead-Free Waters Act (2015), which prohibited the sale of personal care products containing these microbeads, with the ban taking effect in 2017. Other regions, including Canada, Australia, and several European countries, are following suit with similar phase-outs or bans.

3. Biodegradable materials

The use of biodegradable materials, such as polylactide (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), along with natural substances like starch and cellulose, is becoming more common as alternatives to traditional plastics. For instance, microbeads made from PHA and PLA can effectively replace plastic microbeads.

4. Improved plastic reuse and recycling

Improving the reuse, recycling, and recovery of plastics is essential. By enhancing solid waste management systems, we can reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up in rivers and oceans, which helps lower the rate at which microplastics accumulate. Utilizing plastic products multiple times can greatly cut down on waste. While recycling is a viable solution, the recycling of Styrofoam presents challenges due to its high costs. Additionally, using waste plastic as an energy source and recovering it as synthetic crude or other valuable materials can further help reduce microplastic sources.

5. Upgraded wastewater treatment plants

To tackle microplastics, existing wastewater treatment plants need upgrades to effectively filter out these particles and stop them from entering surface waters like rivers and oceans. A straightforward yet effective method is to modify washing machine filters to catch microplastic fibres, which are a secondary source of microplastics, before they reach the sewage system.

A plastic bottle floats below a layer of ice in Vaasa, Finland, on December 8, 2022. — AFP pic

6. Effective clean-up and remediation

Developing effective clean-up and remediation technologies is vital for eliminating microplastics from the environment. Various methods, including bioremediation, thermal treatment, electrocoagulation, adsorption, flocculation, and filtration, can be utilized to address areas contaminated by microplastics.

In conclusion, managing microplastics involves limiting plastic production and consumption or reusing plastics to lessen pollution. Scientists are crucial in addressing the issue of microplastics and overall plastic pollution. With ongoing scientific advancements, we may soon find a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional plastics.

* Faiz Bukhari Mohd Suah is an associate professor with the School of Chemical Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.