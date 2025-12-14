DECEMBER 14 — Higher education in Malaysia has long been regarded as a vehicle for social mobility and national development.

Yet, persistent inequalities in access and participation among marginalised groups, particularly those from rural, indigenous, and lower-income communities, remain a challenge.

The late Royal Professor Ungku Abdul Aziz’s legacy as a visionary educator and social reformer offers valuable guidance in addressing this inequity.

His lifelong advocacy for inclusive, locally-relevant, and people-centred education frameworks is especially relevant in the face of contemporary challenges.

This article proposes a multi-dimensional policy strategy to rethink higher education access and delivery for marginalised communities in Malaysia.

By focusing on policy reform, curriculum redesign, community-based models, and digital democratization, Malaysia can uphold Ungku Aziz’s ideals while future-proofing its education system in an increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world.

Royal Professor Ungku Abdul Aziz was a towering figure in Malaysian education history, remembered for his work in poverty eradication, rural development, and people-centric economic policies.

As Vice-Chancellor of University Malaya and an economist, he championed higher education as a means of uplifting marginalised communities and bridging socio-economic divides.

Today, access to quality higher education for marginalised groups remains uneven.

Despite Malaysia’s commendable tertiary enrolment rates, students from rural areas, indigenous groups, Orang Asli communities, and lower-income families continue to face systemic barriers.

These include financial limitations, geographical distance, rigid admissions criteria, and curricula that often overlook local socio-economic realities.

The rapidly evolving global economy, driven by the 4IR, climate change, and digital transformation, further exacerbates these disparities.

Without deliberate policy intervention, marginalised communities risk being left behind, perpetuating the unhealthy cycles of poverty and exclusion.

There are some key issues. Marginalised communities face limited access to higher education due to financial constraints, remote locations, and lack of infrastructure.

Traditional admission criteria and campus-based learning models often exclude non-traditional learners, adult students, and those with experiential knowledge.

There are signs though that this is changing. Mainstream higher education curricula frequently fail to address the unique socio-economic needs and local knowledge systems of marginalised communities.

Despite the potential of digital technology to democratise education, digital infrastructure and affordable access remain unevenly distributed. Rising costs of higher education, coupled with limited scholarship opportunities for the marginalised, restrict opportunities for upward mobility.

Some strategies have been proposed along the line of thinking espoused by Ungku Aziz.

One, develop a national Higher Education Inclusion Blueprint that prioritises access for marginalised groups. Hopefully, this will be featured in the new soon to launch blueprint.

The framework should mandate flexible admission criteria for students from underserved communities, expand use of Recognition of Prior Experiential Learning (RPEL) to acknowledge informal and community-based learning and proactive enrolment targets for rural, indigenous, and B40 students.

Secondly, to revamp higher education curricula to reflect the needs of local communities and the informal economy.

Universities should introduce under the micro-credentials areas like sustainable agriculture, eco-tourism, rural entrepreneurship, and digital skills.

It is also suggested to embed community-based research and service-learning projects into degree programs. Also integrate “People’s Knowledge” modules inspired by Ungku Aziz’s advocacy for indigenous and community wisdom.

Third, harness digital platforms to deliver accessible, affordable, and scalable education.

One way is to establish a National Open University Platform offering free or low-cost accredited online programs.

And collaborate with telecommunications companies to provide zero-rated internet access for educational platforms in rural areas.

Develop offline, low-bandwidth learning tools and mobile university units for remote communities.

Fourth, expand financial aid and innovative funding models to remove financial barriers.

Suggestions include to scale up micro-scholarships and targeted grants for marginalised students, introduce work-study programs within universities, particularly in community development and sustainability projects, and create a Higher Education Social Fund through corporate contributions under Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) obligations.

Number five, establish university satellite campuses, mobile education hubs, and community learning centres in underserved areas. Launch University-Community Living Labs to co-create localised solutions for community challenges.

Offer part-time, evening, and weekend programs for working adults and informal workers. Partner with NGOs and local authorities to manage community-based education initiatives.

Upholding Ungku Abdul Aziz’s enduring legacy requires a bold reimagining of Malaysia’s higher education system.

It demands an education policy that is inclusive, context-sensitive, and people-centric, one that acknowledges the diverse realities of marginalised communities while equipping them for a complex, digital, and climate-conscious future.

Through multi-dimensional strategies encompassing policy reform, curriculum innovation, digital democratization, financial empowerment, and community-based outreach, Malaysia can reaffirm higher education as a national instrument for social justice and sustainable development.

By embedding Ungku Aziz’s ideals into contemporary education policy, Malaysia not only honours a national icon but takes a decisive step toward a fairer, more inclusive society.

* Professor Datuk Dr Ahmad Ibrahim is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

