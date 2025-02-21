FEBRUARY 21 — The Urban Renewal Act (URA) is one of the most significant legislative efforts to modernize our cities and uplift communities in Malaysia. Yet, instead of a productive discussion on its benefits, misinformation and fearmongering have clouded the true intentions of this initiative.

As the Member of Parliament for Bukit Bendera, I want to set the record straight: the URA is not a house-grabbing act — it is an opportunity to protect communities while ensuring they thrive in a modern, safe, and sustainable environment.



The reality is that many ageing housing areas, particularly older high-rise flats, are in urgent need of renewal. Take, for example, the Rifle Range flats, located just 4.4 kilometers from George Town, within the Parliament Bukit Bendera constituency.

Originally a British military shooting range, the site was transformed into Penang’s first high-rise public housing project, marking a significant shift toward urban development and affordable living. The flats, comprising nine blocks with nearly 3,700 residential units, were built in 1969 and were once considered a symbol of urban progress.



Yet, more than 50 years later, the reality is starkly different. What was once a modern housing solution is now an area grappling with overcrowding, aging infrastructure, and deteriorating living conditions.

Many of these units are small, poorly ventilated, and prone to structural wear and tear. Maintenance has been an ongoing challenge, with elevator malfunctions, plumbing issues, and safety hazards becoming increasingly common.



The lack of modern facilities and worsening urban congestion has led many to call for renewal and redevelopment, ensuring that the next generation does not have to inherit deteriorating homes and poor living conditions.



The Urban Renewal Act (URA) is not about displacing residents; it is about ensuring that they no longer have to live in substandard conditions. Through the URA, these ageing apartments can be transformed into modern, well-equipped housing with improved infrastructure, without compromising the rights of the original residents.

Contrary to what critics claim, there is no forced seizure of homes. The government has made it clear that ownership will remain protected and that redevelopment will be carried out through consultation and consensus with the affected communities.

Yet, some politicians, including PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, have irresponsibly painted the URA as a tool for eviction and political manipulation. These claims are baseless and purely designed to instil fear. Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng rightfully pointed out that such narratives are nothing more than racial scare tactics meant to divert attention from the real benefits of the act.



Those who oppose the URA must ask themselves: Do they truly want to protect the people, or do they just want to preserve the status quo for their own political gain? If they truly care about the people, then they must acknowledge that doing nothing is not an option. Renewal is not about taking away — it is about giving communities a better future.



The URA is not about politics — it is about people. It is about ensuring that the next generation does not inherit slums, that our cities remain vibrant and liveable, and that economic opportunities flourish in tandem with urban development. The act will create jobs in the construction and real estate sectors and boost local economies.

Furthermore, URA aims to improve the quality of life for thousands of Malaysians who currently live in deteriorating housing, while making sure that urban progress is not reserved for the elite, and that every Malaysian has the right to live in a safe, modern home.

