GEORGE TOWN, Dec 19 — The Batu Maung state constituency service centre has been in talks with Permatang Tepi Laut landowners for the past 18 months to find solutions for residents ordered to relocate, said Batu Maung assemblyman Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

Mohamad, who is also Penang Deputy Chief Minister I, said the land is privately owned and unrelated to any government project, including the Silicon Island project, as alleged by the opposition.

“The issue involving the 18 houses has long been discussed, and we have been working with the landowners to find a solution, including making several requests for a postponement over the past 18 months…to safeguard residents’ welfare, despite them being tenants, some sub-tenants,” he said.

He was responding to claims by Penang opposition leader Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff that the state government and the Batu Maung assemblyman had failed to assist residents involved.

Mohamad said the landowners issued a letter of demand for residents to vacate by Dec 31, but stressed it is not a court order.

He said discussions with the landowners are ongoing, mainly to secure more time and at least some compensation for the affected residents.

“The land spans two lots, about three acres, owned by two individuals from Bukit Mertajam and Tanjung Piandang, Perak, with no project plans disclosed to us,” he said.

He said, as the area’s assemblyman, he chose not to publicise the issue to respect the negotiation process, adding that the opposition’s attempt to politicise the matter was unhelpful in resolving it. — Bernama