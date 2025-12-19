KANGAR, Dec 19 — The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has agreed that collections from the Friday Fund at all mosques throughout Perlis today will be channelled in full to the Aceh Flood Victims Humanitarian Aid Fund.

The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said, in recognising the unbroken bonds of ‘ukhuwah’ (fraternity) and the spirit of universal humanity, His Royal Highness called on all people of Perlis to come together to extend contributions to help ease the burden borne by flood victims in Aceh.

“It is my sincere hope that the heartfelt contributions extended by the people of Perlis will assist recovery efforts and the rebuilding of our brothers’ and sisters’ lives in Aceh. Indeed, this assistance is a manifestation of a commendable spirit of brotherhood and compassion.

“May Allah bless every effort and contribution made, and grant strength and patience to all those affected in facing this great trial,” said His Royal Highness, who is also MAIPs president, in an official statement yesterday. — Bernama