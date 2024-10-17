OCTOBER 17 — Malaysia imports most foods that we are fully capable of producing at home, right in our own backyard. Our import bills should not be weighed down with costs of food items that we can grow domestically.

According to the Statistics Department, Malaysia’s food imports rose from RM35 billion in 2015, RM63 billion in 2021 to RM78.79 billion in 2023.

In less than a decade we have more than doubled our food imports costs.

We import large quantities of rice, vegetables, fruits, and meat, mainly from Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Excessive dependence on food imports is a recipe for vulnerability. Food sovereignty must be prioritised to secure our future.

Malaysia will be leading the ASEAN region and it is important that we be showcased as moving vibrantly towards empowering women to engage in global trade especially in food production, trade and exports.

The ASEAN Economic Community Blueprint 2025 should include specific measures to facilitate women’s participation in enhancing productivity and wishfully position women as key stakeholders in the region’s food and trade dynamics.

For instance, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, women represent around 43 per cent of the agricultural labour force, with small-scale family farms producing as much as 70 per cent of the foods consumed locally.

Yet, despite women’s pivotal role, Malaysia grapples with an enduring paradox — only 20 per cent of agricultural entrepreneurs are women, a stark example of the systemic barriers that prevent their rise in domestic trade in itself.

Women already plan daily on what to feed their families. With the right tools, they will know how to feed the nation as well.

At a recent Women in Trade and Industry (Witi) luncheon organised by the Women and Family Affairs Council of Malaysia (Hawa), Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil, the chairperson of Hawa spearheaded the process of empowering and elevating women’s role in trade and industry.

“Women to be the driving force of the trade and export industry, we need to create an environment where they can access financial resources, business management skills and appropriate technology that can be integrated into their businesses.

“The challenge of empowerment extends beyond mere acknowledgment. It necessitates innovative gender sensitive strategies involving both government and the private sectors. We need actual road maps and blueprints on the way forward,” she said.

Responding to the call, Trade and Industry Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, has committed to lead a collaboration with ministries such as Economy, Finance, Human Resources, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives and the SME Corporation.

“I will chair the meetings with these partnerships. We will also engage in collaborative efforts with financial institutions to provide tailored financing options with low-interest loans, grants for women-led projects.

“We will begin by collecting relevant data to understand where we are today, and where we will be in the next five years, as well as what are the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.

“We must ensure the facts are there. This includes conducting surveys and gathering relevant data on women entrepreneurs,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Witi should include women in agriculture as well to prepare the women to excel in trade and exports. The same targeted initiatives – financial assistance, mentorship programs and networking opportunities can be customised for these women to participate in the global market.

–

For instance, there is a niche market for our traditional products in wellness, beauty, skin care and youthfulness. Malaysian women have been the custodians of invaluable knowledge and such conventional products. Their expertise has to be tapped to meet the global demand for natural and unprocessed products.

The demand for beauty and hair growth products such as ginger, turmeric, papaya for facials and herbal hair oils infused with curry leaves, rosemary and aloe vera for hair growth is rising.

Recognising the diverse needs of consumers, Malaysian women should be helped to harness and capitalise on this lucrative market.

However, creating these products is only half the battle; the real challenge lies in effectively bringing them to market and creating impactful Malaysian brands. As we stride into the digital age, we must remember that our journey is not just about seizing new opportunities in this new digital age.

The ability to transcend local markets and engage with a global audience will not be a revolutionary move for these women entrepreneurs, as almost everyone does have a smartphone.

WITI under Shahrizat’s leadership should link these business women to expand their trade with digital marketing experts to help them extend their trade beyond local markets and connect with global consumers.

Empowering women is not just an act of charity but an economic necessity. In the past four years, government changes and shifting priorities have often focused on charity rather than income-generating activities.

I believe that if we had redirected this energy to women entrepreneurs, for instance access to the latest technology, they can dramatically increase their production capacity and compete in global markets.

Our import costs would not have spiralled so dramatically.

“We will create immense potential for women entrepreneurs in Malaysia and ASEAN with the rapid advancement in technology,” Zafrul had assured.

Hopefully, women’s role and empowerment is not only intensely discussed in the ASEAN summit 2025, but is also reinforced as a blueprint with an actual road map on implementation.