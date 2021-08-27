Palliative care: Its role in the Covid-19 narrative ― Hospis Malaysia

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

AUGUST 27 ― On January 25, 2020, Malaysia identified its first case of Covid-19. On March 19, 2020, the first fatalities were announced. In the months that followed, the nation has been trapped in an ever changing version of movement control orders with increasing infected cases and deaths.

The impact on individuals and their families has been severe. The nation waits on tenterhooks as the daily number of positive cases and deaths are announced daily. In recent months, pictures and stories of health devastation are portrayed in the media with sadness and blame apportioned to various parties. There is also the economic devastation to the many and the ‘white flag’ campaign demonstrating how this pandemic has made even basic necessities of life unattainable. All this is taking place in a climate where our political leaders are jostling each other for supremacy.

Over this period, community palliative care providers as with many other community groups have worked tireless to try and make a difference. In normal times, nine out of 10 referrals for palliative care have been patients with advanced cancer. But in recent months, a small number of patients’ post-Covid are now reaching out for palliative care support. Palliative care has its role in the Covid narrative. It is about managing symptoms such as breathing difficulties, helping with communication and goals of care discussions. And in some, having conversations around grief and loss.

Until the pandemic, it has mainly been patients with serious progressive illnesses such as cancer that wonder ‘what tomorrow brings?’, whilst most in the public may take each day for granted. All this has changed with ‘death anxiety’ affecting many of us daily. Previously many cancer patients tended to be the ones seeking alternative and miracle remedies to cure their cancer. Today, everyone is bombarded with tales of vaccines, Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, steroids and other therapies that may offer a remedy for the disease. For the average person, it is challenging to know what to believe and who to trust.

With hundreds of people needing assisted breathing and intensive care treatment and many not surviving, the fear of severe illness and death pervades the community. This is perhaps when one realises what is truly important in life. Hopes and fear are intertwined and in this environment, there is the realisation that the values that underpin our humanity becomes more apparent.

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam August 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Life becomes defined in the values for which we live for ― such as our relationships, being respected, living with dignity and grace surrounded by what matters to us, our family and home. Family, friends and neighbours as well as the surrounding community are coming together and helping each other, sharing in the hardships and supporting each other to alleviate the burden. Perhaps the new car or the latest gadget just isn’t that significant anymore.

The new normal is upon us. For the industry, it’s the work from home culture. In education it is about online learning but what about for all of us once this pandemic is over? Will we and should we live life a different way?

Perhaps it is about living every moment, being grateful for our ability to touch, feel and connect to the people that we value. To respect and treat others with dignity and in turn to be treated likewise. To open up to the people close to us, sharing our care preferences so that in the unfortunate event we are affected by a major illness, those that care about us will know what to do. Say the things that matter now so that we do not regret when we are unable to. Life is transient but the relationships and moments that matter will live on with others. Let the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic also be the harbinger of hope that a better humanity will surface in the country.

* Hospis Malaysia is a community palliative care provider whose clinical team have stepped up during the pandemic to support patients’ needs in the community, keeping them safe at home.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.