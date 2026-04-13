GEORGE TOWN, April 13 — A former prominent lawyer and an office clerk were found dead after a fire broke out at a legal firm in King Street here this afternoon.

The victims have been identified as 88-year-old Datuk San Markan, a public notary and former well-known lawyer who had recently celebrated his birthday, and Chandra Binwani Jiwatram, 60, who worked at the office, the New Straits Times reported.

Both victims were believed to have died from smoke inhalation after being trapped inside the premises, Penang Fire and Rescue Department director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said.

He said San Markan was found first near a window, seated on a chair, at about 1.05pm.

Chandra was later discovered at 3.26pm near a wall, beneath a pile of files inside the office.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident at 12.14pm, with the blaze already affecting a double-storey unit housing the legal firm.

Authorities said the fire had destroyed about 70 per cent of the premises.

Initial reports indicated that two people were believed to have been trapped inside the building during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.