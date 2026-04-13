PUTRAJAYA, April 13 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), through the Department of Local Government (JKT), has urged all local authorities (PBTs) nationwide to strengthen the implementation of energy planning and conservation measures at the local level with immediate effect, said its minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the move is in line with the federal government’s directive to address the increasingly pressing challenges of the global energy crisis.

“KPKT is committed to ensuring that all 156 local authorities take proactive and well-planned measures to optimise energy usage in buildings, facilities and daily operations, while ensuring that daily operations and counter services continue to run smoothly and efficiently to meet the needs of the public,” he said in a statement today.

Key measures recommended to local authorities include setting the minimum air-conditioning temperature at 24°Celcius in all buildings and offices, as well as implementing a phased and selective Work From Home (WFH) policy starting Wednesday to reduce energy consumption, including fuel usage and traffic congestion.

Other recommended practices include switching off lights, computers and all electrical equipment when not in use, as well as encouraging staff to wear climate-appropriate attire (such as batik or corporate shirts) to reduce reliance on air-conditioning.

Nga said additional measures include increasing the use of green technology such as the installation of solar photovoltaic panels, energy-efficient LED lighting and smart building management systems in local authority facilities, as well as conducting regular energy audits and long-term planning to identify savings opportunities in buildings, street lighting, public markets, recreational parks and local infrastructure.

“KPKT will issue a circular through JKT to all local authorities to ensure uniform and effective implementation. Monitoring will be carried out periodically to measure the impact of the energy savings achieved.

“Energy conservation at the local authority level is part of the government’s holistic efforts to strengthen the nation’s resilience against global challenges. Every kilowatt saved contributes to a greener and more sustainable future for the next generation,” he said. — Bernama