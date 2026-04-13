KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Asean should shift from engaging youth as participants to empowering them as decision-makers to deliver more inclusive and future-ready regional policies, said youth advocate Kavita Sanglish.

Kavita, who participated in the Asean Malaysia Youth Summit 2025 as both moderator and speaker, said the platform underscored a growing shift, with young people increasingly stepping forward to contribute at the regional level.

The 27-year-old from Subang Jaya, Selangor, said youth today are no longer passive actors but are shaping conversations with innovative ideas and fresh perspectives that reflect their generation’s needs.

However, she stressed that stronger mechanisms are needed to ensure these contributions are translated into tangible policy outcomes.

“Meaningful change happens when young people are given the space to act and see their ideas implemented,” she told Bernama, adding that Asean could expand initiatives such as policy fellowships, youth advisory councils, and clearer pathways into governance and public service.

Building on this, Kavita also highlighted the importance of inclusive leadership in peacebuilding, emphasising the need for greater participation of women in decision-making.

She noted that women currently hold only about 27.5 per cent of parliamentary seats globally, underscoring the need to improve representation.

“Inclusive and sustainable peace begins when women have an equal seat at the table. Their participation strengthens policymaking by ensuring diverse perspectives are reflected,” she said.

Beyond governance and inclusion, Kavita also drew attention to the growing mental health challenges facing young people in the region.

Citing data from the World Health Organisation, she said nearly one in seven adolescents globally experiences a mental disorder, yet many do not receive adequate support. — Bernama pic

Kavita, who is also a finalist in the Miss Universe Malaysia 2025 pageant, said these challenges are rising across Southeast Asia due to stigma, cultural norms, societal expectations and uneven access to services.

Citing data from the World Health Organisation, she said nearly one in seven adolescents globally experiences a mental disorder, yet many do not receive adequate support.

She said Asean could play a key role by coordinating a regional framework, including integrating mental health education in schools, expanding workplace wellness programmes and improving access to affordable, culturally sensitive services.

“Stronger cross-country collaboration would allow successful approaches to be adapted and scaled across the region, helping to reduce disparities and build a more resilient generation,” she said.

Extending her focus to humanitarian concerns, Kavita called for a more coordinated Asean approach to address challenges faced by displaced communities, particularly in education.

“As the founder of Stand With Refugees Malaysia, I have witnessed both the resilience and the systemic gaps faced by refugee children, especially in accessing education,” she said.

She noted that refugee students face barriers such as financial constraints, limited access to examinations, and shortages of teachers and learning resources, underscoring the need for Asean leaders to work with international partners such as UNHCR to standardise access to free, quality education for displaced children.

Kavita added that establishing inclusive learning frameworks and equitable access to examinations would help ensure refugee children do not lose years of education, enabling them to pursue higher education, secure employment and contribute meaningfully to society.

“Education is not just support; it is the foundation for long-term integration, self-reliance, and a more inclusive future for the region,” said the psychology graduate from Sunway-Lancaster University. — Bernama