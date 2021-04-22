The government must provide immediate information on Covid-19 cases in schools — William Leong Jee Keen

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

APRIL 22 — According to newspaper reports, many students and teachers have been infected with the Covid-19 virus since schools reopened in March and April 2021. The newspapers report that the number of cases of those who tested positive is increasing.

It is clear and obvious that the Government cannot guarantee that the schools will be safe from the infection.

Unfortunately, the Government has not provided full and timely information on the schools and the cases of those who tested positive.

It is wrong and wholly irresponsible for the Government, in particular the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health and Minister of Education to withhold such information on the schools affected from the teachers and parents.

A student has his temperature checked at Sekolah Kebangsaan Cator Avenue, Ipoh as schools reopen March 1, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

The Prime Minister and these Ministers cannot decide on behalf of the students, their parents, teachers and staff to expose them to the risk of Covid-19 infection. It is a matter of life and death. There is the risk of serious and even permanent damage to their health and well-being.

The Government cannot play God.

It is the Government’s duty and obligation to provide full and complete disclosure of all material facts on the Covid-19 positive cases in the schools. This is to enable the parents, teachers, staff and students to make a fully informed decision whether to run the risk of infection. Only they can make such a decision, not the Government.

I call on the Prime Minister to make immediate announcements and provide complete information to the parents, students, teachers and staff of Covid-19 cases of the schools concerned.

* William Leong Jee Keen is the Member of Parliament for Selayang

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.