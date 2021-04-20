Biased article about Azmin, Zuraida and Saifuddin ― Mustazar Mohd Rafik

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

APRIL 20 ― I refer to your article titled “So, what are the chances Azmin, Zuraida and Saifuddin will get elected in GE15?” dated April 19, 2021.

In my opinion, that article is biased and one-sided in its analysis. Of course, when you interview Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters, they will “express distaste” at the political trio.

No serious attempt was made to interview Azmin, Zuraida and Saifuddin’s supporters, nor the politicians themselves.

One interviewee even claimed to “have conducted a survey” with no data presented or its veracity determined.

The article even went out of its way to suggest for Azmin and Zuraida to abandon their Selangor constituencies for safer rural seats, while pumping up Hans Isaac, a political novice.

Why go this far when victory for PKR is assured? Is there something that Selangor PH is fearing?

These points suggest to me that the article is a hit piece, a little bit of psychological warfare designed to sway voters before even the GE15 has started.

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali arrives at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Let us not forget that the so-called Sheraton-Move was triggered by Anwar Ibrahim who was pressuring the then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir to stand down prematurely, thus, if any “stigma” is to be assigned, it is to Anwar and not the duo.

Azmin and Zuraida did their best to convince the Tun to continue as PM but the rest is history.

As a voter, I have voted for both PKR and BN in the past.

The days of voters slavishly voting for the same party their entire lives have ended, particularly among the younger generation.

Millennials look at the character, policies and actions of a candidate, not just their logo.

Any party will be foolish to assume a particular race or demographics will automatically vote for them in GE15.

The Muhyiddin-led government has also weathered multiple attempts at bringing it down, even while battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Time and again he outmanoeuvred attempts by Anwar and Zahid, leading to both archenemies to purportedly work together in desperation.

Bersatu is here to stay and should not be dismissed so easily. In the event that Umno betrays its principles and allies itself with DAP and PKR to rescue their leaders who are on trial for corruption, Bersatu will be the main beneficiary of disillusioned Umno members.

For any so-called pundits to dismiss the wily PM and his party that managed to go toe-to-toe with Tun Mahathir and survived, is short-sighted at the minimum.

In conclusion, do not so easily put down the chances of seasoned political veterans and in the post-Covid-19 world, nothing is certain.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.