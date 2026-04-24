KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Negeri Sembilan royal dispute should be managed at the state level.

“Negeri Sembilan is calm. Let them handle the matter with their state laws and wisdom,” he said, according to a report by The Star.

Four ruling chiefs — Mubarak, Undang of Jelebu Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad, Undang of Johol Datuk Muhammed Abdullah and Undang of Rembau Datuk Abdul Rahim Yasin — signed a joint declaration on April 19 to depose Yang di‑Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, citing misconduct.

They also unanimously named Tunku Panglima of Negeri Sembilan Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar as the 12th Yang di‑Pertuan Besar.

The Palace has not issued a public statement, while Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has questioned the legality of the attempt to remove Tuanku Muhriz.