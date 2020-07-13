Transgender persons deserve equal protection — Malaysian Bar

JULY 13 — The Malaysian Bar is concerned by the recent report that the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), YB Senator Datuk Dr Haji Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (“the Minister”) has given “full licence” to the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (“Jawi”) to act against transgender persons.[1]

While the Minister has stated that the order is not just about arrest but also to provide religious education, so that the transgender community will return to the right path, the Malaysian Bar is concerned that his statement may create fear of repercussion among the transgender community.

As resolved in its 2005 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), the Malaysian Bar acknowledges the inherent dignity and equality of all human persons, irrespective of ethnicity, race, religious belief, colour, gender, or language.

Transgender persons are Malaysians who deserve equal protection under Article 8(1) of the Federal Constitution and with rights acknowledged under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights or other international instruments.

The Minister had, in the past, as the Federal Territories Mufti, engaged the transgender community on many occasions to listen to the challenges faced by them. Given his previous engagement with the transgender community, the Malaysian Bar calls upon the Minister to reflect on his statement, and to consider reviewing his instructions to the religious authorities.

Salim Bashir

President

Malaysian Bar

[1] “Minister gives ‘full licence’ for authorities to act against transgenders”, Malaysiakini, 10 July 2020; Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri’s Facebook page, July 9, 2020.

