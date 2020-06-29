Malaysia’s parliamentary democracy at risk — Proham

JUNE 29 — The Society for the Promotion of Human Rights (Proham) expresses serious concerns about the scale of ongoing efforts in determining the culture of parliamentary democracy in this country.

On May 18, Malaysians are denied of a functional parliament, as no motion or debate was allowed in the parliament sitting except to listen to the King’s speech. On June 26, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is reported to have submitted a motion to replace Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Mohd Yusof and his deputy Nga Kor Ming, in which it is reported to be scheduled for tabling on July 13 when the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes.

The motion cited Article 57(3), which reads: “During any vacancy in the office of speaker or during any absence of the speaker from any sitting, otherwise than by reason of the House first meeting after a general election, one of the deputy speakers or, if both the deputy speakers are absent or if both their offices are vacant, such other member as may be determined by the rules of procedure of the House, shall act as speaker.”

The prime minister has not explained the reasons why the need to remove Ariff and Nga, while to maintain Rashid in the position although concerns have been raised. Such a motion is an unprecedented move and it potentially sparks the effect of jeopardising parliamentary democracy, as the prime minister asking to replace a sitting speaker and his deputy at the same time.

Related to this, Proham urges the government to exercise impartial and independent parliamentary scrutiny and democratic accountability in times of political crisis as any decisions made under the political influence can have a huge impact on the fundamental rights of citizens and parliamentary democracy in Malaysia.

Proham also reiterates the need to protect the impartiality and neutrality of the speaker, who should be above party politics to enhance the public confidence in the parliamentary system; so that any other procedural reforms created, can have a balance between the needs of government and opposition both elected to represent the will of the people.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.