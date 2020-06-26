We welcome PM’s endorsement on asset declaration — TI-Malaysia

JUNE 26 — Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) lauds and welcomes the Prime Minister’s endorsement of past decisions where members of his administration are required to declare their assets within three months after being sworn into office.

TI-Malaysia hopes all elected representatives of the PN government will declare their assets as soon as possible.

TI-Malaysia is pleased to note that the Prime Minister has said that his government will continue efforts to improve management and integrity through the NACP (National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-2023).

The NACP although launched during the Pakatan Harapan government’s tenure but the plan itself was hatched by many stakeholders including civil societies like Transparency International Malaysia and government officials.

Thus implementing reforms using this plan is critical to get Malaysia to be a country known for its integrity and good governance.

TI-Malaysia believes that only with a strong political will by the government to support institutional reforms and cleaning the country from corruption, Malaysia will be able to move up its ranking in the Global Corruption Perception Index.

Malaysia’s ranking in the Corruption Perception Index in 2019 improved to 51 from the 61st position in 2018.

The next results are expected in January 2021.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.