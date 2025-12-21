LOS ANGELES, Dec 21 — The Indie Game Awards has revoked Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s Game of the Year and Debut Game honors after discovering the title originally shipped with generative‑AI art assets, despite earlier assurances from its developer that no such tools were used.

The RPG from Sandfall Interactive and publisher Kepler Interactive won both categories on Thursday, but the organisation announced yesterday that the awards were being rescinded.

The IGAs Nomination Committee is officially retracting Debut Game and Game of the Year, awarding both categories to new recipients. Additionally, we are retracting one of the Indie Vanguard recipients. Full details can be found in our FAQ under Game Eligibility: www.indiegameawards.gg/faq — The Indie Game Awards (@indiegameawards.gg) 2025-12-20T18:45:10.232Z

According to its FAQ, Sandfall representatives had affirmed during submission that no generative AI was involved in the game’s development.

However, on the day of the awards premiere, the studio confirmed that AI‑generated textures had been included at launch before being replaced in a patch five days later.

The initial use of AI assets—despite their removal—was sufficient to disqualify the game under the event’s rules.

Polygon reports that Sandfall had previously acknowledged limited AI use in interviews earlier this year, including comments from creative director François Meurisse, who said the team used “some AI, but not much” during production.

Players had spotted suspected AI textures shortly after release, though the issue did not generate widespread backlash compared to other recent controversies involving AI‑generated game art.

The Indie Game Awards will now pass the revoked honors to the next‑highest‑ranked titles: We’re Closed for Debut Game and Blue Prince for Game of the Year.