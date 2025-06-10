KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Malaysia’s beloved animated twins, Upin & Ipin, are set to star in their own open-world video game, with the first trailer for Upin & Ipin Universe recently revealed.

The trailer, launched during the Summer Games Fest 2025, confirmed that the game will take place in the iconic fictional village of Kampung Durian Runtuh, the home of Upin & Ipin.

Upin & Ipin Universe is a collaborative effort between Les’ Copaque (the creators of Upin & Ipin), Streamline Studios, and Streamline Media Group.

Streamline Studios, a renowned game developer, has contributed to several AAA titles, including Street Fighter V (2016) and Stellar Blade (2024), which gained significant attention upon its release in April last year. The studio has also developed original games such as Bake ‘n Switch, Axon Runners, and Hoopworld.

What to expect from Upin & Ipin Universe

According to its official website, Upin & Ipin Universe is a vibrant open-world adventure that invites players to explore the liveliness of Kampung Durian Runtuh.

From bustling markets to serene rice fields, players will embark on journeys uncovering local legends and helping familiar faces from Kampung Durian Runtuh’s community, all while immersing themselves in Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage.

The game also features a variety of mini-games, including:

• Fishing: A detailed fishing system where players choose bait, cast lines, and reel in various types of fish.

• Farming: Plant, grow, and harvest crops with unique gameplay twists.

• Critter Catching: Capture critters such as ladybugs and butterflies in a fun, competitive challenge.

• Racing: Race, drift, and compete to see who has the best skills on the track.

• Cooking: Prepare dishes using a rhythm-based mini-game involving chopping, boiling, and frying.

• Spinning Top: Compete in the traditional Malaysian game gasing, where players battle to spin their tops the longest in an arena.

Although a release date has yet to be announced, Upin & Ipin Universe is set to launch on consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The legacy of Upin & Ipin

Upin & Ipin is a celebrated Malaysian animated children’s show that debuted in 2007 and has since been broadcast in over 100 countries, gaining a significant fanbase in Indonesia.

The 2019 feature film Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal made waves upon release, earning the Best Film Story award at the 2019 International Animation Film Festival (Animaze) in Montreal, Canada. The film was also among 23 titles shortlisted for nomination at the 2019 Oscars in the Animated Feature Film category.