NEW YORK, March 19 — Whether listening to learn, for entertainment or simply to relax, podcasts have become a true daily companion for Generation Z. While younger people are generally fond of video, a recent study has found that 76 per cent of Gen Zers prefer audio-only formats, going against the general trend.

YouTube may be the preferred platform for podcast listeners in the US, but Generation Z is an exception, it seems.

According to a study carried out by Transistor.fm among over 100 podcast listeners aged 13 to 29, 56 per cent of Gen Zers use Spotify to access their audio programs. This percentage is up on 2021, when only 47 per cent opted for the Swedish streaming platform.

While Spotify takes the lead, YouTube has seen its number of Gen Z listeners rise from 10 per cent in 2021 to 21 per cent today. Google’s platform continues to attract video fans, with 52 per cent of its users admitting to watching video podcasts at least once in a while, if not all the time.

More popular with an older audience, Apple Podcasts is less appealing to younger users. Only 10 per cent of them choose the Apple platform, compared to 16 per cent four years ago.

Despite the rise of TikTok and YouTube Shorts, Generation Z seems to favor podcasts in their purest form: audio only. While 76 per cent of them prefer to listen to audio-only podcasts, only 6 per cent mainly consume video podcasts.

In addition, 59 per cent of Gen Z listen to their podcasts at home, whether on their smartphone or tablet. It’s the ideal place to multitask, without necessarily being glued to a screen.

The car attracts 9 per cent of young podcast listeners, while 12 per cent listen while on public transport. A further 10 per cent take advantage of their walks or bike rides to listen to their favorite podcasts. This trend was also highlighted in the latest Edison Research report. — ETX Studio