NEW YORK, Feb 9 — PlayStation gamers are heaving a sigh of relief now that Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) is finally back online.

The gaming service caused major disruption, with gamers unable to use Sony’s online features or purchase games from the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Portal users had earlier panicked thinking their devices were bricked but found out eventually their devices, made to run games via streaming via Remote Play, were fine — PSN was the problem.

While many gamers were understandably upset their gaming time was curtailed due to the downtime, other gamers reminded them that this wasn’t the worst PSN network snafu.

In 2011, PSN was down for 23 days thanks to the Black Hat hacker group Lizard Squad that had also targeted the Xbox Live service.

Memes and celebratory TikToks are already online though one user preemptively celebrated the network being up again (when it wasn’t).

Sony has however not revealed the cause behind the outage leaving gamers frustrated at the company not being more transparent, with some speculating that the security breach was severe enough that Sony is keeping mum.

PSN has been restored. You should be able to access online features without any problems now. For more details: https://t.co/NJX2xGusZMSorry for the inconvenience! — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 8, 2025

Anyway, gamers, enjoy your weekend and play all the games!