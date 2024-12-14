LONDON, Dec 14 — The BBC yesterday said it had filed a complaint with US tech giant Apple over AI-generated fake news that was shared on iPhones and attributed to the British public broadcaster.

The Apple Intelligence, which was launched in Britain this week, produces grouped notifications from several information sites that have been generated by artificial intelligence.

One of those suggested that the BBC News website had published an article claiming that Luigi Mangione, who was arrested in the US over the murder of a healthcare executive in New York, had committed suicide.

“BBC News is the most trusted news media in the world. It is essential to us that our audiences can trust any information or journalism published in our name and that includes notifications,” a BBC spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have contacted Apple to raise this concern and fix the problem.” — AFP