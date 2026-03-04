KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Malaysians are strongly advised to defer all non-essential travel to Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the official travel advisory issued by the Foreign Ministry is still in force.

The ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, said it is monitoring the fluid security and travel situation across the Middle East in close coordination with Malaysian diplomatic missions in the region.

In a media advisory today, Wisma Putra said it noted the announcement by UAE authorities on the opening of designated safe air corridors and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG)’s temporary resumption of return services to and from Jeddah and Madinah on March 4 to 8.

“Following the announcement on safe air corridors, our missions are liaising with relevant authorities and operational stakeholders to clarify implementation details and facilitate orderly onward travel as conditions permit,” it said.

In the UAE, the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general in Dubai are engaging with those awaiting onward travel arrangements while in Saudi Arabia, the Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah are monitoring the situation involving affected Malaysian umrah pilgrims.

Officers conduct welfare and needs-based assessments, with priority given to those facing extended transit delays and time-bound accommodation arrangements, while keeping an eye on announcements regarding the gradual resumption of commercial flight operations serving Jeddah and Madinah, it said.

In Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain, help is being rendered to Malaysians currently in transit or awaiting revised travel arrangements in the countries.

Across Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria, diplomatic missions report that Malaysian citizens in their registries, including students, are safe.

Wisma Putra said it continues to update its records of Malaysians in the affected region through the e-Konsular system, and is coordinating with the Higher Education Ministry to monitor the welfare of Malaysian students.

Malaysians who have yet to register their presence are encouraged to do so at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my, while those seeking consular assistance may contact the nearest Malaysian diplomatic missions.

The ministry’s Operations Room in Putrajaya is operational on a 24-hour basis and may be contacted at +603-8887 4570 or via email at [email protected].

Wisma Putra’s travel advisory regarding the seven Middle Eastern countries remain in force until further notice. — Bernama