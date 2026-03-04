KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking information on the whereabouts of a former aide to PKR leader Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli as part of an investigation into a government-backed semiconductor project.

The commission issued a notice today regarding Chai Jin Shern, also known as James Chai, who previously served as a special functions officer to Rafizi during the latter’s tenure as economy minister.

The notice, which included a photograph of Chai and his last known address, has drawn criticism from certain quarters who view the practice as stigmatising for individuals under investigation. The MACC has denied that the method is intended to humiliate.

It is unclear if the MACC had already issued a notice directly to Chai and if Chai had responded.

Last month, the anti-graft agency confirmed it is investigating the RM1.1 billion intellectual property agreement with ARM Holdings, a US-based chip design company. The deal, part of the government’s strategy to boost Malaysia’s semiconductor sector, grants the country rights to ARM’s chip designs.

Rafizi has characterised the probe as politically motivated, pointing to its timing amid renewed scrutiny of MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki. Azam is facing calls to resign following a Bloomberg report alleging he held shares exceeding the limit permitted for civil servants in 2025.

Reports have placed the value of the shares at over RM1 million at the time of purchase, surpassing the allowable threshold by approximately RM900,000. This marks the second time the MACC chief has been implicated in a similar violation. Azam has consistently denied any wrongdoing.