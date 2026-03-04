PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission today confirmed that a former federal minister was among 12 individuals called in for questioning as part of an investigation into a government-backed semiconductor project worth RM1.11 billion.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki however declined to confirm the former minister’s identity.

“The 12 witnesses, including the former minister, comprise individuals from the Economy Ministry, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

“We have also managed to obtain important documents from the relevant government agencies including Cabinet Papers that have been tabled in regard to the billion-ringgit project,” he told a press conference at the MACC headquarters here.

Azam said the ongoing investigation stemmed from complaints alleging abuse of power, governance breaches and fraud involving a project between the Malaysian government and UK-based firm Arm Holdings.

Earlier, the MACC issued a notice seeking information on the whereabouts of Chai Jin Shern, also known as James Chai, a former aide to PKR leader Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

Chai previously served as a special functions officer to Rafizi during the latter’s tenure as economy minister.

Azam said the probe involved Chai’s appointment at a firm that has a direct interest in the aforementioned billion-ringgit project following his departure from the Economy Ministry.

“To date, he has not given any response. A media statement was issued earlier today to request his return from the United Kingdom to assist in investigations,” Azam said.

Rafizi has characterised the probe as politically motivated.