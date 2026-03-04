KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Gamers in the Klang Valley might want to keep an eye on the roads this month — not for traffic jams, but for a glowing Pokémon truck that’s literally bringing the game to town.

Starting tomorrow, a massive 20-foot LED Pokémon Truck will begin cruising through the Klang Valley as part of a travelling event for the new Nintendo Switch 2 title, Pokémon Pokopia.

The pop-up gaming truck will run until June 4, stopping at major malls and city areas while inviting fans to step inside and play.

Think of it as a Pokémon gym… except the challenge is getting a seat before the other trainers.

Inside the truck, fans will find a cosy mini-gaming lounge equipped with four Nintendo Switch 2 stations, complete with sofa seating so players can sit back and explore the new game.

Each station includes a console, a Pokémon Pokopia control panel and staff on hand to guide newcomers who may be trying the title for the first time.

The game itself leans into the chill side of Pokémon life.

Pokémon Pokopia is described as a slow-life sandbox experience, where players shape their surroundings and build a relaxed life alongside their Pokémon companions.

And the fun doesn’t stop inside the truck.

The surrounding event space will feature photo zones, themed booths and even Pikachu mascot appearances during selected weekend sessions.

Younger fans can also take part in a Pokémon colouring zone, while visitors can pick up Pokémon Pokopia sun visors as souvenirs — at least while stocks last.

“We are delighted to bring the world of Pokémon Pokopia beyond the screen and into real life through the Pokémon Truck,” said Shin Kato, Director of Asia PR Marketing at The Pokémon Company.

“This will be a fun and engaging event where families and fans can fully experience the charm and atmosphere of the game together.”

The truck will roam around key hubs including Cheras, Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, Puchong, Ampang, Bukit Jalil, Kepong, Subang and Damansara, with weekend stops turning into full event zones.

Among the first mall appearances on the schedule are Sunway Pyramid (March 6–8), The Exchange TRX (March 13–15), Pavilion Bukit Jalil (March 20–22) and Elmina Lakeside Mall (March 27–29).

For collectors and Pokémon fans who like a bit of merch with their gaming, early buyers of the physical game will also receive a Ditto smartphone cleaner keychain with Pikachu and Ditto charms as an early purchase bonus.

So if you suddenly see a glowing Pokémon truck parked outside your favourite mall, don’t worry — you’re not hallucinating from too many late-night gaming sessions.

It’s just Pokémon Pokopia rolling into town, ready for the next batch of trainers to jump in and press start.