KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reportedly said he would oppose any attempt by former party deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin to join Perikatan Nasional (PN) with his new party.

Berita Harian reported today that the Pagoh MP said he could not imagine working with Hamzah again in the near future because he no longer trusted him following what he described as a “betrayal”.

He reportedly said that the decision to admit any new party into PN would require the agreement of all its component parties, not just one.

“I don’t want to interfere. But if he wants to enter PN… I will say it cannot be done because ‘once bitten, twice shy’,” he was quoted as saying.

When asked whether action would be taken against any Bersatu leaders seen supporting Hamzah, Muhyiddin reportedly said disciplinary action is an ongoing responsibility.

Muhyiddin also rejected claims that Bersatu was weakening after several leaders were expelled, saying the party remained “relatively still strong”.

Yesterday, Berita Harian reported that Hamzah, who currently serves as Opposition leader, is set to lead Parti Keluarga Malaysia after being expelled from Bersatu last month.