KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — All Malaysians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been urged to follow instructions issued by local authorities, including heeding emergency sirens and seeking immediate shelter, as failure to comply could result in legal action.

In a posting on its Facebook page, the Malaysian Embassy in Abu Dhabi shared a poster issued by the UAE Interior Ministry titled “What to Do When You Hear a Warning Alert.”

The ministry noted that some members of the public leave their homes or places of residence, or even stop their cars to record videos when an alert is issued.

“The warning is issued for your safety. You must comply by heading to a safe place and taking shelter there until an ‘all clear’ alert is issued for the area,” it said.

If you are in your car, continue to your intended destination and, upon arrival, proceed to the nearest safe place, it added.

The ministry warned that failure to comply with these instructions could result in legal accountability.

“We ask for your cooperation to ensure your protection,” it said.

For consular assistance, the Embassy of Malaysia in Abu Dhabi, UAE can be contacted by telephone at +971 50 614 6894 atau emel [email protected].

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Malaysia in Amman, Jordan can be reached via email at [email protected] or by telephone at +962786660220 / +962792707888 / +962785902400.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Muscat can be contacted at [email protected] or by telephone +968 7159 2388.

Malaysians in Qatar may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Doha at +974 3374 6733 (24 hours) or by email at [email protected].

The Embassy of Malaysia in Kuwait can be reached at +965 9678 3036 (emergencies) or by email at [email protected].

For Malaysians in Saudi Arabia, the Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah can be contacted at +966 126 727 740 (emergencies only) or by email at [email protected].

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Operations Room in Putrajaya also operates 24 hours and can be contacted at +603 8887 4570 or by email at [email protected]. — Bernama

