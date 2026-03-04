GEORGE TOWN, March 4 — State executive councillor Fahmi Zainol, who was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to his wife, has been removed from his position in the Penang state government.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the chairman of the State Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee was terminated with immediate effect today.

“I met him this morning to inform him of this decision and he has received the decision,” he said at a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

Chow said PKR, in a letter signed by party secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh dated March 3, had proposed that Fahmi be terminated and replaced.

“I respect the decision of the party. They made the proposal and we make our decision based on it,” he said.

Chow said he will present the name of the replacement for approval to the Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib this afternoon.

“After obtaining approval this afternoon, my office will issue a statement to announce the name of the replacement,” he said.

Chow said the replacement will also be from PKR.

As for whether there will be a reshuffle of the state exco portfolios, he said this will be announced during the swearing-in of the new state executive councillor.

“The new state exco will be sworn in by this week,” he said.

When asked if similar action would be taken against Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid, Chow said the situations were different.

Mohamad is assisting a MACC investigation into alleged abuse of power involving the use of zakat funds to purchase land.

"There is a difference as one is just an investigation and one has been charged,” he said.

He added that PKR may have considered the fact that Fahmi had already been brought to court, unlike Mohamad who is only assisting in investigations.

On February 27, Fahmi, 35, was charged in the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court with voluntarily causing hurt to his wife.

The first-term Pantai Jerejak assemblyman claimed trial to the charge.

He was allowed bail of RM2,000 with one surety, and the court fixed April 28 for the next mention.