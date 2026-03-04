KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Farm Fresh Bhd announced that its farm director, Jacob Mathan, was the Malaysian killed in a helicopter crash in Pililla, Rizal province, the Philippines, yesterday.

In a letter posted on Farm Fresh’s official Facebook account, group managing director Loi Tuan Ee said the helicopter reportedly encountered engine trouble during what was expected to be a routine visit to a potential farm site.

Jacob, 35, joined the Farm Fresh family as a university intern 13 years ago, showing a strong sense of responsibility and great aptitude to learn.

“A delightful person of good cheer, kind in action and speech, who never causes any ill-feelings with anyone in the Farm Fresh family. And this kindness extended to our cows in the farm as well.

“Over the years, Jacob has done very well professionally, climbing up the ranks and becoming our farm director,” Loi said.

He said Jacob contributed to bringing the company to greater heights, especially in its dairy farm division, while building a good relationship with all relevant team members, contractors and suppliers alike.

Jacob had also forged a strong connection and trust with the relevant government agencies, particularly the Department of Veterinary Services, East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) and others.

“I strongly believe that we have the strength in our leadership pipeline in the farm division, which has been developed and strengthened over the past years, spearheaded by Jacob. As we honour Jacob’s memory, let us continue to work together to be stronger despite this painful setback,” said Loi.

Jacob is survived by his wife.

Loi also confirmed that its Philippines chief executive director, Shawn Pu, is injured and is now in stable condition.

Yesterday, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported that the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is investigating an incident involving the forced landing of a Bell 505 helicopter en route from Manila to Quezon province.

According to the news agency, CAAP’s Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board is conducting an investigation. Further details will be provided as they become available. — Bernama