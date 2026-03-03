KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Apple has just introduced the iPhone 17e, its most affordable model in the iPhone 17 lineup.

While it still retains the same design as last year’s iPhone 16e, the new budget iPhone comes with the latest Apple Silicon chip, improved screen durability and finally it gets MagSafe support.

On top of that, it still retains the same starting price at RM2,999 and it now comes with double the storage for the base model.

iPhone 17e Malaysia Price

The iPhone 17e will be available for pre-order in over 70 countries including Malaysia, this Wednesday 4th March 2026. The device will be available starting next Wednesday, 11th March 2026.

Here’s the official pricing in Malaysia:

iPhone 17° 256GB – RM2,999

iPhone 17° 512GB – RM3,999

The new iPhone 17e is now offered in three colours – Black, White and Soft Pink.

Apple has also introduced MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 17e. The iPhone 17e Silicon Case with Magsafe comes in 6 colours – black, anchor blue, light moss, vanilla, bright guava, and soft pink, and are priced at RM239 each.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17e Clear Case with MagSafe is also priced at RM239.

What’s new with the iPhone 17e?

The iPhone 17e is essentially a refresh of last year’s iPhone 16e. It still retains the same 6.1″ Super Retina XDR display (2532×1170) that uses a 60Hz OLED panel with a traditional notch at the top.

However, Apple is boasting improved durability as the device now comes with Ceramic Shield 2 for the front which boasts 3x better scratch resistance. It still gets IP68-rated dust and water resistance as before.

While the overall dimensions remain unchanged, the iPhone 17e is slightly heavier at 170g versus 167g on the previous model.

Under the hood, it gets the latest Apple A19 chip (6-core GPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) like the standard iPhone 17 model but with one less GPU core. It still boasts up to 26 hours of video playback which is also similar to the iPhone 16e.

Just like the new iPhone 17 lineup, there’s no more 128GB storage option and the new budget iPhone starts from 256GB at no extra cost.

In addition, the iPhone 17e also gets Apple’s newer C1X modem which claims to be 2x faster than the C1 chip on last year’s iPhone 16e and it matches the speed of the iPhone Air. It still supports 5G and Gigabit LTE, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

For imaging, it still gets a single 48MP Fusion camera that offers 2x “optical zoom” via sensor cropping, while the front comes with the same 12MP TrueDepth camera. The iPhone 17e claims to offer better portraits as it features “next generation portraits” with Focus and Depth Control.

Besides having support for MagSafe, the iPhone 17e now boasts faster Qi2 wireless charging capable of supporting up to 15W, instead of just 7.5W on the iPhone 16e. With the MagSafe compatibility, users can use a variety of accessories with the iPhone 17e ranging from MagSafe chargers, stands, cases, wallets and camera accessories that can snap easily to the back of the iPhone.

The iPhone 17e comes with a USB-C support and it can get up to 50% charge in 30 minutes when paired with a 20W power adapter. — SoyaCincau