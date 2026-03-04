GEORGE TOWN, March 4 — While the vibrant sights and irresistible aromas of iftar treats fill Ramadan bazaars, tens of tonnes of food are discarded daily, highlighting a growing concern over food waste.

Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor Datuk A Rajendran said up to 30 tonnes of waste are collected each day from 26 Ramadan bazaars on the island, amounting to an estimated 900 tonnes for the month.

To address the issue, he said MBPP has this year implemented a greener initiative by deploying a food machine to process food waste at the Bayan Putra Ramadan Bazaar, located near Queensbay Mall.

“The machine separates food waste into three parts, namely oil, finely ground food particles, and clear water, with the ground food subsequently turned into compost.

“Used cooking oil will be collected for recycling into biodiesel, and we are working with Petronas to collect it from all Ramadan bazaars,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama at Komtar recently.

Rajendran said the pilot initiative aims to reduce the amount of organic waste sent to landfills, while also educating traders and the public on the importance of proper waste segregation.

In addition to Bayan Putra, MBPP has placed waste segregation bins at four other key sites, namely the Ramadan bazaars at Masjid Umar Ibnu Al-Khattab in Bayan Baru; Balik Pulau; Prangin Mall; and Jalan Mahkamah in Bayan Lepas.

According to him, the move enables traders to separate food waste more effectively, easing the strain on landfills and curbing pollution, with plans to expand the machines and bins to more sites next year.

“Our monitoring shows that consumers have begun using the waste segregation bins, but more needs to be done to raise public awareness,” he said.

He added that despite the focus on sustainability, Ramadan bazaars remain a key driver of the local economy, with 1,481 stalls approved this year, organised by Village Community Management Councils, mosques, associations, and management bodies that submitted proposed locations to MBPP for review.

Commenting further, Rajendran said that each application undergoes a thorough review process, including site inspections and assessments by relevant agencies such as the police and the Public Works Department (JKR) for proposals involving road or area closures.

To ensure more inclusive participation, he said MBPP has set low licence and garbage collection fees, around RM3 per day for each stall, allowing traders to maintain affordable selling prices, while stall fees vary according to size but remain reasonable.

According to him, the Ramadan bazaars are expected to generate an estimated RM75 million in economic value, while creating some 5,000 additional jobs.

On food safety, Rajendran said MBPP is working closely with the State Health Department to ensure traders comply with prescribed requirements, including receiving typhoid vaccinations and wearing aprons, gloves, and head coverings when handling food.

He said MBPP also requires stall owners to remain at their premises, with cooking to be done by local workers, while foreign assistants are allowed to help within certain tasks.

Commenting on enforcement, he said that MBPP emphasises on educating and advising traders before taking stringent action against those who continues to violate regulations. — Bernama