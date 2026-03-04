JOHOR BAHRU, March 4 — A 43-year-old security guard was handed down a total of 21 years in prison with 24 strokes of the cane for 13 charges of sodomy, sexual assault, rape and videotaping the sexual abuse of his daughter in January and February.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Nor Aziati Jaafar and Judge Madihah Zainol in two separate chambers at the Sessions Court here today after the accused pleaded guilty to the charges.

The 13 charges involved physical and non-physical sexual assault, as well as sex against the order of nature, producing a video of the sexual abuse and raping his six-year-old daughter.

Prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutors, Nur Farah Wahidah Shahudin and S. Manushri, while the accused was unrepresented.

During the proceedings, the accused (who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity) requested for a reduced sentence on the grounds that he had to support six children, in addition to his unemployed wife who has cancer.

The court sentenced him to a total of 21 years in prison, starting from the date of his arrest on February 18, and 24 strokes of the cane.

The court also ordered the accused to undergo rehabilitation and counseling throughout his incarceration period, in addition to being under police supervision for two years after his release.

However, Nur Farah requested that the court impose a proportionate sentence after taking into account the gravity of the offences and the long-term impact on the victim, who is still a minor.

According to the charges, the accused was charged with four counts of committing physical sexual assault, together with his girlfriend, against his illegitimate child between January 22 and February 17.

Subsequently, the accused faced four more counts of committing non-physical sexual offences by having sexual intercourse in front of the victim between January 23 and February 16.

The man was also charged with two counts of having sexual intercourse against the order of nature with the victim on February 16 and 17.

The accused also faces two counts of producing child sexual abuse material of the victim without her consent on January 22 and February 23 and one count of rape on February 17.

For the offence of physical sexual assault, the accused was charged under Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, while for non-physical sexual assault, he was charged under Section 15(c) of the same Act.

In addition, for unnatural sex, it is an offence under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of between five and 30 years and whipping.

For the production of child sexual abuse material in the form of a video, he was charged under Section 5 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and the child rape case was under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code.

All the acts were allegedly committed by the accused in a squatter house near Kampung Kempas Baru here, between 11.35pm on January 22 to the morning of February 17.