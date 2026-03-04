PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — Only one of the four children of the late former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin who are being sought to assist in an ongoing investigation has responded so far, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the whereabouts of three other children were currently unknown.

“We have urged their lawyers to get in touch with their clients to attend an interview at our headquarters as soon as possible,” he told a press conference at MACC’s headquarters here.

The MACC announced on February 26 that it was seeking the four children to assist in investigations under Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009.

The commission identified them as Asnida Abdul Daim, Md Wira Dani Abdul Daim, Muhammed Amir Zainuddin and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin, providing their last known addresses.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban previously confirmed that three of the named individuals were detected leaving Malaysia in late January and early this month.

The investigation stems from disclosures in the Pandora Papers in 2021, which revealed offshore companies and assets allegedly linked to Daim, his family members and business associates.

Subsequent further information received from foreign enforcement agencies in late 2025 prompted new investigations involving several family members and associates.

On this matter, Azam said MACC has identified several assets overseas belonging to the family worth billions of ringgit and is collaborating with local authorities per the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) process.