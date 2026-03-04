KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The retail price of RON97 petrol has increased by 10 sen to RM3.25 per litre for the period March 5 to 11, 2026, reflecting the uptrend in global oil prices.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said diesel prices in Peninsular Malaysia will rise by eight sen to RM3.12 per litre, while rates in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan remain unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

Unsubsidised RON95 petrol also saw an eight-sen increase to RM2.67 per litre. Subsidised RON95 under the BUDI95 programme, however, stays at RM1.99 per litre.

“The government will continue reviewing and adjusting retail fuel prices based on global market movements, while maintaining price stability as a priority,” MOF said.

Weekly retail fuel prices are set using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula, the ministry added.

MOF assured that the government will keep monitoring global crude oil trends and take appropriate measures to protect public welfare. — Bernama