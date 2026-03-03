KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Apart from the iPhone 17e, Apple has also introduced its new iPad Air for 2026. This time round, it is yet another incremental upgrade with a more powerful M4 chip.

It also boasts faster WiFi and cellular performance with its new connectivity chips.

Like the previous iPad Air, it still retains the same base storage of 128GB and the same starting price of RM2,799 in Malaysia.

iPad Air (M4) 2026 Malaysia pricing

Here’s the official pricing of the iPad Air (M4) 2026 in Malaysia which are identical to the M3-powered 2025 model:

11″ WiFi

128GB – RM2,799

256GB – RM3,199

512GB – RM4,099

1TB – RM4,999

11″ WiFi + 5G

128GB – RM3,499

256GB – RM3,899

512GB – RM4,799

1TB – RM5,699

13″ WiFi

128GB – RM3,699

256GB – RM4,099

512GB – RM4,999

1TB – RM5,899

13″ WiFi + 5G

128GB – RM4,399

256GB – RM4,799

512GB – RM5,699

1TB – RM6,599

Accessories

Magic Keyboard 11″ – RM1,299

Magic Keyboard 13″ – RM1,399

Apple Pencil Pro – RM549

Apple Pencil – RM349

Pre-order starts this Wednesday, 4th March 2026 and it will be available in Malaysia next Wednesday, 11th March 2026.

For students, teachers and education staff, there’s also Education Pricing for the iPad Air 2026 which starts from RM2,569 for the 11″ version and RM3,469 for the 13″ size.

The new iPad Air is available in four colours – Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Grey.

What’s new with the iPad Air (M4) for 2026?

As expected, the new M4-powered iPad Air for 2026 is quite a minor upgrade. The biggest change is the processor where it now runs on a more powerful M4 chip which claims to be 30% faster than last year’s version.

On top of that, the new iPad Air 2026 now come with the latest Apple Silicon connectivity chips such as the N1 and C1X which delivers faster wireless connectivity including WiFi 7, and up to 50% faster cellular data performance while reducing modem energy usage by up to 30%.

If you’re thinking of getting the Cellular version with 5G, take note that it only accepts eSIM just like the previous version.

The iPad Air (M4) 2026 feature an IPS-based Liquid Retina display with 2360×1640 pixels for the 11″ and 2732×2048 pixels resolution for the 13″ version. It still gets a 12MP Centre Stage camera and stereo speakers that are oriented in landscape mode.

Meanwhile, the rear still gets a 12MP wide camera that can shoot 4K videos. For quick access, the iPad Air comes with Touch ID which can be used to authorise online Apple Pay transactions.

Just like before, it charges via USB-C and it still offers the same “up to 10 hours” of video playback.

For a more productive PC-like setup, you can pair the iPad Air with a Magic Keyboard which is sold separately.

To learn more, you can visit the iPad Air product page. — SoyaCincau