KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — After previously teasing two liveries based on video game franchises Sonic and Persona, AirAsia today officially announced the collaboration.

In a statement, the low-cost carrier said the collaboration with Japanese video game giant Sega and its subsidiary Atlus reinforces its commitment to connecting people to their passions of fun and entertainment.

According to AirAsia:

Sonic the Hedgehog will be on AirAsia X's (flight code: D7) Airbus A330 with tail number 9M-XXU

Persona 5 will be on AirAsia Malaysia's (flight code: AK) Airbus A320 with tail number 9M-AFF

Both planes will be deployed to different flights to around 100 of AirAsia’s destinations.

Another livery has 'Persona' characters on the side of the plane. — Picture from AirAsia

This collaboration will also offer:

Sonic’s Golden Ring Cakes: zesty mango and lemon-flavored golden ring cakes, reminiscent of iconic in-game items, that can be pre-ordered through in-flight catering Santan

Exclusive Sonic the Hedgehog and Persona 5 merchandise: will be sold from the first quarter of 2025 on all AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia X flights, as well as on AirAsia Move Duty Free

“We are honoured to be able to undertake such a wonderful initiative with AirAsia. The Sonic and Persona series are expanding not only in Japan but throughout Asia.

“We believe that the synergy created by the collaboration of travel and gaming, two forms of entertainment, will bring us new discoveries,” Sega Corp president Shuji Utsumi said in a statement.

A selection of 'Sonic' and 'Persona' merchandise for sale through AirAsia. — Picture from AirAsia

Rudy Khaw, the chief executive of AirAsia brand co. (Abc.) which collaborated with Sega, said the partnership marks another milestone for the AirAsia brand — delvign deeper into the exciting world of gaming and pop culture.

“This partnership is a natural fit for AirAsia, as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing experiences for our guests and communities,” said Khaw.

“As a brand that carries the pride of Asean, we are thrilled to showcase the region's vibrant spirit and creativity through this partnership.”

The collaboration is part of AirAsia's ongoing 'The Colour Of Connection' campaign, which will



kick off in October 2024.



