GALVESTON COUNTY (TEXAS), Oct 4 — Texas sued TikTok yesterday, accusing the social media platform of violating children's privacy and state law by sharing children's personal identifying information without consent from their parents or legal guardians.

The lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeks an injunction and civil penalties of up to US$10,000 (RM42,360) for each violation of the state's Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment Act, or SCOPE Act.

Paxton said TikTok, whose parent is China's ByteDance, does not provide tools to restrict children's privacy and account settings, even allowing information to be shared from accounts set to “private,” and allows targeted advertising to children.

TikTok and other large technology companies must be held accountable “for exploiting Texas children and failing to prioritise minors' online safety and privacy,” Paxton said in a statement.

The attorney general filed the lawsuit in a Galveston County, Texas state court. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Reuters