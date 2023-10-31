KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Apple has just announced the new refreshed line of Macbook Pro 14 and 16 and the 24-inch iMac for 2023, running the latest Apple M3 Series chip.

The 3rd generation Apple Silicon offers improved CPU and GPU performance and power consumption while retaining a similar design to the previous model. The pricing for the M3-powered MacBook Pro 14 and 16 has increased when compared to the previous model.

Apple MacBook 14/16 M3 Malaysia price

The Macbook Pro 14 & 16 are not offered with the new Apple M3, M3 Pro or M3 Max chips, with various CPU and GPU configurations available on the online store. Customers can now pick up to 128GB of Unified Memory for certain configurations while offering max internal storage of up to 8TB. Here are the prices of the M3-powered MacBook Pro 14 and 16 2024 in Malaysia:

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 8-Core CPU + 10-core GPU, 8GB Memory, 512GB SSD) — RM 7,499

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 8-Core CPU + 10-core GPU, 8GB Memory, 1TB SSD) — RM 8,299

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro 11-Core CPU + 14-core GPU, 18GB Memory, 512GB SSD) — RM 9,999

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro 12-Core CPU + 18-core GPU, 18GB Memory, 1TB SSD) — RM 11,599

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro 14-Core CPU + 30-core GPU, 36GB Memory, 1TB SSD) — RM 14,799

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro 12-Core CPU + 18-core GPU, 18GB Memory, 512GB SSD) — RM 11,999

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro 12-Core CPU + 18-core GPU, 36GB Memory, 512GB SSD) — RM 13,599

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro 14-Core CPU + 30-core GPU, 36GB Memory, 1TB SSD) — RM 15,999

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro 16-Core CPU + 40-core GPU, 48GB Memory, 1TB SSD) — RM 17,999

Special for the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with the new M3 Pro and M3 Max, Apple has revealed a new colour — Space Black.

For those with a bottomless wallet, you can go ahead and max out the MacBook Pro 14 and 16. You will need to pay RM 29,599 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU M3 Max chip, 128GB of unified memory and 8TB of SSD storage.

For the MacBook Pro 16-inch, it will be RM 30,799 for the 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU M3 Max chip, 128GB of unified memory and 8TB SSD storage. There is a RM 1,200 price difference between the 14-inch and 16-inch models with the same configuration.

For now, the new Macbook Pro with the M3 chips is still unavailable for pre-order in Malaysia. The first wave countries can order the new devices starting today and will be arriving in Apple Store locations on 7 November. — SoyaCincau