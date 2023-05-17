KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — After having a preview last year, the updated Renault Zoe is finally available for purchase in Malaysia. This is Renault’s compact 100 per cent fully electric hatchback which is about the size of a Perodua Myvi but it boasts a class-leading 22kW AC charging.

Renault Zoe E-Tech Malaysia pricing

The new Renault Zoe E-Tech for 2023 in Malaysia comes in two variants and here’s the official pricing by TC Euro Cars (TCEC):

Renault Zoe R110 – RM165,000

Renault Zoe R135 – RM179,000

TCEC is also offering the Renault Zoe through a subscription platform. You can subscribe the Zoe in 1-year, 2-year or 3-year contract from as low as RM2,799 per month. Here’s the monthly subscription fee which also covers insurance, servicing and a Type 2 AC cable.

The Zoe R110 comes in either Solid White or Black, while the R135 is offered in Black, Purple, Blue and Red.

Renault Zoe E-Tech Malaysia specs and features

The updated Renault Zoe for 2023 retains the same dimensions as before at 4,087mm length, 1,562mm height and 1,945mm width, but it gets a couple of cosmetic updates for both interior and exterior. It features Renault’s holographic diamond logo which acts as a cover for the charging port and it features Pure Vision full-LED headlights with C-shaped daytime running lights (DRL). The Zoe lineup runs on 16″ 195/55 wheels with disc brakes on all four wheels.

According to TCEC, the new Renault Zoe uses its next-generation Z.E. 50 battery which offers 20 per cent more range than its predecessor thanks to a higher 52kWh capacity. Both R110 and R135 variants get the same battery pack which can deliver a rated WLTP range of 395km and 386km respectively.

The model numbers indicate the rated PS output for the motor. The base Zoe R110’s motor pushes 80kW (107hp) and 225Nm of torque, while the higher-spec R135’s motor pushes 100kW (134hp) and 245Nm of torque. The R110 gets from 0-100km/h in 11.4 seconds with a top speed of 135km/h, while the R135 does 0-100km/h in 9.5 seconds with a top speed of 140km/h.

The Zoe’s interior has been refreshed with a 10″ digital instrument cluster and a 9.3″ touchscreen multimedia display that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Zoe’s interior has been refreshed with a 10″ digital instrument cluster and a 9.3″ touchscreen multimedia display that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also supports Bluetooth, two USB ports and an aux audio port, paired to a 6-speaker setup. Both R110 and R135 variants get an electronic e-shifter, automatic parking brake, full-LED interior lighting, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors and adjustable mirrors.

The R110 seats use recycled fabric upholstery in black, while the R135 gets black combination leather-fabric seats. The R135 also gets an additional two rear-seat USB ports, an electrochromic rear-view mirror, a reverse camera and front parking sensors. The Zoe is also equipped with a new centre console that offers more storage, two cup holders, and a wireless phone charging tray.

Another new update is that the cruise control buttons are now placed behind the steering wheel which uses recycled PET materials. Meanwhile, the boot remains unchanged with a capacity of 338 litres.

In terms of safety, the new Zoe lags behind other EVs including the updated Nissan Leaf 2023. Both Zoe variants come with four airbags (dual front and dual side units), lane departure warning (LDW), electronic stability control (ESC), anti-lock braking system (ABS), emergency brake assist (EBA) and hill start assist (HSA). Meanwhile, the R135 gets an additional adaptive high beam (AHB), blind spot warning and hands-free park assist.

Unfortunately, there are no other advanced driver assistance features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB) which should be a standard for vehicles, especially for a car priced above RM100,000. Even the Nissan Leaf 2023 comes with AEB and a total of six airbags.

The biggest highlight is its AC charging speed which the Zoe can support up to 22kW. This allows the modest 52kWh battery to charge from 0-100 per cent in just 3 hours. This is quite remarkable as most EVs in the market support up to 11kW AC charging, while affordable EVs from China such as the BYD Atto 3 and the Ora Good Cat can only do up to 7kW due to their single-phase AC limitation. When plugged into a 7kW AC charger, a full charge for the Zoe takes 9.5 hours. Other EVs that can do 22kW AC charging in Malaysia right now include the Porsche Taycan and the Lotus Eletre.

However, when it comes to DC fast charging, the Zoe can only support up to 50kW via a DC CCS2 port. 0-80 per cent charge on DC charging takes 70 minutes. — SoyaCincau