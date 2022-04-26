Setel will soon let you pay for fuel with your Apple Watch

Setel will soon introduce a new feature that would make payments easier if you own an Apple Watch. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 ― Setel, the petrol payment app from Petronas, will soon introduce a new feature that would make payments easier if you own an Apple Watch. Yesterday, they have dropped a teaser that basically shows the Apple and Watch emoji, along with the line “Stay tuned”.

This seems to hint at an official Setel app for the Apple Watch, which would allow you to pay for petrol directly from your wrist. According to a leaked screenshot shared on Twitter, users are likely to be able to choose the pump number as well as the payment method on the watch. For extra convenience, it would be great if the Setel app will pop up automatically on your wrist if it detects that you’re at a Petronas station. It is likely that the new feature will be introduced with their upcoming app update for iOS.

Jangan sekadar imbas kod QR sudahlah. Kami mahu pembayaran secara NFC. https://t.co/kAEOlCwaWO — Xavier Naxa (@XavierNaxa) April 26, 2022

At the moment, Setel is the most accessible petrol payment app as it is supported at more than 1,000 Petronas stations nationwide. There’s no need to scan QR codes or swipe a card, as the payment can be settled on an app before stepping out of the vehicle. You can also link or create a Mesra card in the app so you can earn points for every refuel.

In case you didn’t know, Setel allows you to charge your credit or debit card directly with its CardTerus feature. Alternatively, you can still top-up to the Setel eWallet and enable auto-reload. For users without credit or debit card, you can purchase Setel top-up vouchers at the Petronas station or use eWallet such as Boost or Grab.

Besides paying for fuel, Setel has recently introduced automatic parking payments using number plate recognition. It is currently supported at Suria KLCC and there are plans to offer it at KLCC Convention Centre and Permata Sapura (Lot 91).

In case you missed it, you can save more when you top-up the Setel eWallet using GrabPay and Touch ‘n Go eWallet. Here’s how. ― SoyaCincau