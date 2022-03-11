Twitter is shifting to offer more online shopping

Twitter has unveiled a preview of the ‘View shop’ button. — Picture courtesy of Twitter via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11 — Twitter is going shopping. While shopping on social networks is becoming a key trend of 2022, the platform of the blue bird logo has created a new feature. From now on, brands will be able to display their products in a virtual store thanks to a new button.

Users will be able to discover a new button on the profile of their favourite brand. With Twitter Shops, some brands can now essentially set up a virtual store on the social network. Users will be able to see a new “view shop” button on certain business profiles in the US. Merchants will be able to list up to 50 products, mentioning a description and the price.

While this showcase will allow brands to promote their products, Twitter users will not be able to purchase an item directly through Twitter. They will be redirected to the brand’s website to complete the purchase.

For now, this new option is only available to select merchants in the US such as Verizon, Arden Cove, the Latinx In Power podcast, Gay Pride Apparel and All I Do Is Cook, Twitter said in its statement. Only iOS users in the United States will be able to access these virtual stores for now. Twitter has not yet indicated when this feature will be rolled out to users on Android or if it will be internationally.

With Twitter Shops, the American social network is reiterating its intention to develop e-commerce on its platform. Recently, the American giant launched live shopping sessions with major brands such as Walmart. A kind of home shopping 2.0 experience hosted by the singer Jason Derulo.

YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Pinterest have all announced events and new tools to promote e-commerce on their platforms. — ETX Studio