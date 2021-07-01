Downdetector: Twitter's website not working for some users

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, Twitter was down late yesterday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform's website. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 ― Twitter was down late yesterday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform's website, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Twitter said it was working to fix the issue.

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter as of 0140 GMT, about 93 per cent of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. That number came down to more than 2,600 user reports within an hour.

“Profiles' tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we're currently working on a fix”, Twitter said in a statement.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. ― Reuters