Clubhouse boosts creator content by funding 50 audio shows

Clubhouse does not yet have an Android app.Clubhouse does not yet have an Android app. — Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11 — Clubhouse is going all out. To help boost its popularity, the audio-based social network is setting its creators a challenge by funding the creation of 50 audio shows. Creators will have three months to develop their idea for an audio show on the platform. If successful, Clubhouse could offer some of them a longer-term deal.

Each participant will receive US$5,000 (RM20,571.50) a month to help them make their show. According to information reported by The Verge, Clubhouse is funding 50 audio show concepts in the aim of boosting engagement and raising the platform’s profile.

The creators selected will have three months to develop and launch the pilot for their audio show on the platform, benefitting from equipment and creative support in the process. If the shows prove successful, Clubhouse may offer some creators a longer-term deal.

Courting creators

Clubhouse has sought to reassure users that it will not take ownership of the concepts, shows or content developed by participating creators. “The goal is to ensure that the creators themselves enjoy complete control and ownership over their creative output,” explains the social network. The platform has even made it easier for creators to receive money via their profiles by launching Clubhouse Payments — seemingly minor adjustments that could help draw more creators to the social network.

The news follows the launch of the Clubhouse creators’ programme back in March. The audio platform unveiled its creators’ accelerator scheme ahead of its first anniversary.

Today, the application is estimated to be worth US$4 billion — a handsome sum for the social network, which isn’t yet universally available. In fact, users still need to be invited to join Clubhouse, and still need a device running iOS in order to download the app, since there’s no Android version.

Faced with the platform’s growing popularity, major social networks like Facebook, Twitter and Reddit have all been working on integrating audio into their own platforms. Recently, Twitter expanded its audio Spaces tool to users with more than 600 followers. — ETX Studio