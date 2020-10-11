Deal: Get one-year Tune Talk Unlimited prepaid at RM147 off

The Tune Talk Unlimited Plan would normally cost you RM576/year (12 x RM48) and AirAsia.com is offering it for only RM429/year. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — Tune Talk has recently introduced its Tune Unlimited plan that offers unlimited data and calls for RM48/month. If you are planning to subscribe the plan for the long term, there’s an annual option and you can save RM147 with AirAsia.com’s Unlimited Deal.

The Tune Talk Unlimited Plan would normally cost you RM576/year (12 x RM48) and AirAsia.com is offering it for only RM429/year. With this discount, the plan will effectively costs you RM35.75/month. When you purchase the deal, you’ll receive a redemption code which you’ll need to redeem on Tune Talk’s website.

Tune Talk will process your SIM card on the next day and it will be delivered to you within three to five working days. Once you’ve received it, you can activate it via the Tune Talk app.

AirAsia.com Tune Talk Unlimited Plan Deal. — SoyaCincau pic

You can get this deal via the AirAsia.com website or through the new AirAsia.com app as shown above.

To recap, the Tune Unlimited plan comes with unlimited data that’s capped at 6Mbps and there’s also 5GB of hotspot data. The plan also offers unlimited calls to all networks within Malaysia.

As highlighted in our previous post, there’s an FUP of 100GB per month. Once you’ve hit your limit, your speed will be throttled to 64kbps under its Free basic internet quota. This basic internet also has its own FUP quota of 10GB. You can learn more in our announcement post. — SoyaCincau