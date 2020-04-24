Take some ‘AnimalCrossing’ inspiration from these Malaysian gamers

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' is not just a game but a creative virtual playground. — Pictures courtesy of the Nintendo Switch Malaysia Facebook group

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently the hottest videogame on the Nintendo Switch.

The peaceful social simulator game has also allowed its gamers to be creative with their village and islands, letting loose their inner designer.

Players are able to create custom textures in the game and even share their designs with other players, provided they have a Nintendo Online membership.

These designs include clothing, paintings and even floor coverings. The limit in the end really is a player's creativity, with the many tools that allow for customisation in the game.

As players progress, they unlock more features such as being able to build bridges, create cliffs or bodies of water

Gamers from the Nintendo Switch Malaysia Facebook group were asked if they would like to share pictures from their Animal Crossing islands.

Here's a selection of their submissions:

Sakura season means time for picnics in the park. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Catnipx

'Animal Crossing' lets you indulge your inner collector and interior designer. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Sangeetha Pulanisamy