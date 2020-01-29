Malaysia Airlines pilots facial recognition system for faster boarding (VIDEO)

Malaysia Airlines has started its new Single-Token feature which aims to provide a seamless travel experience for passengers. — Picture by Malaysia Airlines via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Malaysia Airlines has started its new Single-Token feature which aims to provide a seamless travel experience for passengers. The system uses facial recognition which can help reduce the need for passengers to produce their documents at every stage of their journey at the airport.

According to the airline, this is a pilot project by Malaysia Airports (MAHB) and it is offered on two Malaysia Airlines flights. It is available starting today, January 29, 2020 for MH070 from Kuala Lumpur to Narita International Airport (NRT) and MH052 from Kuala Lumpur to Kansai International Airport (KIX).

To sign up for the Single-Token programme, you can do so when you check-in at counters H5 to H8 or via the self-service kiosk at KLIA. After that, you may proceed with the usual security checkpoints before proceeding to board your flight.

During the boarding process, there will be an automated gate which verifies your identity using your face which is said to be significantly quicker than manual verification. This can help increase efficiency, especially during peak seasons.

Malaysia Airports’ Single-Token is using SITA’s Smart Path solution. The system was showcased during KLIA’s 21st anniversary and Tun Mahathir had the opportunity to test the system at the KLIA Main Terminal Building. You can learn more about the Single-Token feature on Malaysia Airlines’ website.

The system is somewhat similar to AirAsia’s FACES system which was launched at Senai International Airport in Johor. According to AirAsia, FACES has a success rate of 98 per cent and it is only applicable for adults aged 18 years and above. Previously, you’ll need to register your face and your travel documents at a self-service kiosk but AirAsia has made it more convenient by allowing passengers to activate FACES via their smartphone app. — SoyaCincau