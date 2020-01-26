‘Butter Royale’ offers a wholesome, family-friendly alternative to ‘Fortnite’ on Apple Arcade

‘Butter Royale’ is free of in-app purchases, gore and actual weapons, making it fun for the family. — Picture courtesy of Mighty Bear Games

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Want a more child-friendly mobile game alternative to Player Unknown: Battlegrounds and Fortnite? Try Butter Royale, freshly released on Apple Arcade.

Set in a world where weapons have been banned worldwide, Butter Royale is a free-for-all battle royale that involves food.

The brainchild of Singapore-based Mighty Bear Games, the game offers either offline play against AI bots or an online mode with 32 players competing to be the last one standing, either as a solo player or in squads.

Players get to choose from 52 characters with a good mix of ages, genders and backgrounds and the controls are simple enough for kids of all ages.

In a statement, Mighty Bear Games’ CEO said that the game was designed to “push the envelope” on fun and inclusivity.

“We want everyone in the family to love it and see themselves represented in the game, from young children to grandparents.”

Butter Royale was also crafted to be a nonviolent shooter to be able to accommodate younger players, and is safe for children ages nine and above.

An interesting feature is the game is free of elements such as loot boxes, in-game advertisements and other in-app purchases that are often part of free-to-play shooters.

The game is exclusively available on Apple Arcade and if you have a subscription to the service, it should already be downloadable.