Realme Buds Air is coming to Malaysia very soon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― Realme had recently introduced the Buds Air, an Apple AirPods clone that’s priced at around a third of the price of the Cupertino version. The true wireless earphones have gotten the SIRIM green light and this is an indication that it’s going on sale in Malaysia very soon.

As shown above, the wireless earphone with the model number RMA201 was certified by SIRIM on Christmas eve. If we do a quick check, the model number matches the Realme Buds Air that’s sold in India for INR 3,999 (about RM233). During the first sale, Realme India had sold out 11,000 units in just a couple of hours during the initial sale.

To recap, the Buds Air looks similar to the popular AirPods and it is available in three colours ― Black, White and Yellow. On a single charge, it has a battery life of 3 hours of music playback and you can get up to 17 hours in total with the wireless charging case.

The buds support tap controls and you can perform a long-press gesture to trigger Google Assistant. By default, it has an audio latency of 243.8ms but if you plan to game, there’s a dedicated gaming mode which cuts latency down to 119.3 ms.

Although it has no active noise cancellation, the Buds Air supports Environment Noise Cancellation which works only for voice calls. For ease of pairing, it also supports Google’s Fast Pair technology, however, this feature will be rolled out sometime in Q1 2020. You can learn more in our announcement post.

Apart from the Buds Air, Realme Malaysia is expected to launch its Realme 5i very soon. The new budget quad-camera smartphone has already passed SIRIM certification and we are guessing that it could go on sale before the Chinese New Year holidays. ― SoyaCincau