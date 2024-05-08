JOHOR BARU, May 8 — National footballer Safiq Rahim became the latest player to be attacked after his car's rear windshield was smashed by unknown assailants here late last night.

However, the 36-year-old Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) midfielder was not injured during the 10.05pm incident.

Safiq was driving his Honda City car towards Jalan Skudai mear the Lido Beach area after leaving the club's training grounds in Jalan Seri Gelam when he was intercepted by two men on a motorcycle.

He claimed the attackers had also threatened to hit him with a hammer after they smashed his car’s rear window.

“I never thought that I would be attacked near the JDT training centre. We have to be more careful in such times,” the former national football team skipper shared in a post on his Instagram social media account shortly after midnight.

In the post, Safiq said he filed a police report after being worried about his safety.

Besides sharing a picture of his damaged car, he also uploaded a police report of the incident that was lodged at the Johor Baru South district police headquarters in Larkin.

The incident came after another national football player Faisal Halim, who suffered an acid attack on Sunday at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, Selangor.

Prior to that, another football player, Akhyar Rashid, was robbed and attacked in his Kuala Terengganu residential area about a week ago.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said police are investigating the incident.

He said the investigation was launched under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and causing damage.

“The police are tracking down the suspects involved. A statement will be issued after the investigation is complete," he said in a brief statement after midnight.

JDT Football Club (JDT FC) chief executive officer Alistair Edwards said the club is concerned on the incident involving Safiq Rahim where his car was attacked near the JDT training centre tonight.

He urged the police to urgently investigate the incident.

“The incident, together with the recent attacks on Akhyar Rashid and Faisal Halim, have no place in football,” he said in a statement on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page.

Edwards, a former Australian football forward, said JDT FC has also advised their players to be cautious of their surroundings and postings on social times at all times.

“Due to these recent cases, JDT have boosted the security of our players as a precautionary measure,” he added.

The latest incident involving Safiq has put the authorities on the alert following several other similar attacks on football players nationwide.