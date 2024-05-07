KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Monorail services between KL Sentral and Medan Tuanku station are temporarily suspended, following the disruption caused by a fallen tree on its tracks.

However, feeder buses will be deployed to and from KL Sentral to Medan Tuanku and feeder trains will also be provided between Titiwangsa station and Medan Tuanku station on platform one, Rapid Rail said in a statement today.

“Operations along the monorail line are now experiencing a service disruption due to the tree branches that fell onto the tracks as a result of poor weather near the Raja Chulan monorail station at 2.20pm,” the operator of the rapid transit system said.

Rapid KL said it is working with Kuala Lumpur City Hall to resolve the service disruption as soon as possible.

However, the police and the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) have authority over the area right now, the statement said.

JBPM in a statement said that the incident had resulted in the death of a 47-year-old man, while a 26-year-old man was left injured.

News portal Astro Radio Traffic also reported that the incident is causing congestion along Jalan Sultan Ismail and surrounding areas in the commercial district as authorities have temporarily closed both sides of the main artery.

